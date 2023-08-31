Minor premiers Fingal Bay have booked their place in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League C-Grade North grand final after demolishing Kearsley Crushers 32-0 at Lakeside on Saturday, August 26.
The hard working Bomboras forward pack that set the foundations for the decisive victory.
Fingal led 20-0 at the break with the slick backline taking advantage of the platform laid by the forwards.
Coach Paul Dooley will be delighted with defensive shut out by the Bomboras after working hard all year on defence with the squad.
Players' player was Drew Watkins who was a stand out in attack scoring a hat-trick.
Steve Whitehead continued his point scoring with a try double and four goals and speedy winger Kane Chester scored the try of the match with a brilliant 70 metre effort.
The grand final is set down for September 9 at Lakeside.
The ladies will play University White in the preliminary final on Saturday at Lakeside after a gutsy 16-12 win against Kotara Bears.
Fingal scored the first two tries, however, the Bears levelled it 12-all by the break.
Bree Tisdell and Michelle Sproule combined to score the winner.
Kick off on Saturday at Lakeside is 10.15 am
