Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Fingal Bay smash Kearsley Crushers to book place in grand final

By Peter Arnold
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fingal Bay smashed Kearsley 32-0 to book a spot in the grand final. Picture by Jenny's Sport Photography
Fingal Bay smashed Kearsley 32-0 to book a spot in the grand final. Picture by Jenny's Sport Photography

Minor premiers Fingal Bay have booked their place in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League C-Grade North grand final after demolishing Kearsley Crushers 32-0 at Lakeside on Saturday, August 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.