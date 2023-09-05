The opening round of the Port Stephens Netball Association semi-finals has seen the top-seeded minor premiers advance in all grades.
In Senior 1, St Brigid's defeated Here for Beers 41-22 to book their spot in the grand final on Saturday, September 16.
Fellow St Brigid's team Green Machine booked their place last week in the Intermediate 2 with a 35-25 win against Dungog side Dreamers.
It was a big day for Dungog teams with Dragonflies defeating Clovers (StB) 41-29 and Daffodils defeating 35-24 to advance to the intermediate 1 and intermediate 3 grand finals.
Medowie teams Lemon Shots (Senior 3) and Glitter Bombs (U-11) also booked spots in their grand finals as did Bradson (Senior 2) and Karuah Pearls Netball Club's Pearls (U-12)
Senior 1:
Q: OG (StB) 41 d Here for Beers (TAV) 22
E: Bay Breezers (Bay) 44 d Smartinis (TAV) 25
Senior 2
Q: Bradson 41 d Bay Breakers (Bay) 28
E: Bull N Bush (MNC) 51 d Bila (KPNC) 21
Senior 3
Q: Lemon Shots (MNC) 31 d Vixens (TCNC) 27
E: Queens (StB) 58 d Malu (KPNC) 27
Intermediate 1
Q: Dragonflies (D) 41 d Clovers (StB) 29
E: Marvels (MNC) 39 v Giants (TCNC) 24
Intermediate 2
Q: Green Machine (StB) 35 d Dreamers (D) 25
E: All Stars (StB) 32 def by Fierce Fires (MNC) 34
Intermediate 3
Q: Daffodils (D) 35 d Mozzies (MNC) 24
E: Misfits (TCNC) 16 d Sapphires (MNC) 14
Under-12
Q: Pearls (KPNC) 41 d Magicorns (MNC) 9
E: Dazzlers (D) 25 d Vipers (TCNC) 19
Under 11
Q: Glitter Bombs (MNC) 25 d Divas (D) 14
E: Firecrackers (TCNC) 21 d Newstars (StB) 6
Senior 1: Here for Beers v Bay Breezers (Bay)
Senior 2: Bay Breakers (Bay) v Bull N Bush (MNC)
Senior 3: Vixens (TCNC) d Queens (StB)
Intermediate 1: Clovers (StB) v Marvels (MNC)
Intermediate 2: Dreamers (D) v All Stars (StB)
Intermediate 3: Mozzies (MNC) v Misfits (TCNC)
Under-12: Divas (D) v Firecrackers (TCNC)
Under 11: Magicorns (MNC) v Dazzlers (D)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.