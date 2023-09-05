Port Stephens Examiner
Council acts as housing shortage and rent crisis bites in Port Stephens

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 6 2023 - 6:55am, first published 6:30am
Port Stephens is looking at a number of ways to deal with rising rents and home prices in its borders.
The Port Stephens Council has announced a review of the Port Stephens Local Housing Strategy as it looks to tackle the challenge of housing supply, diversity, and affordability in the municipality.

