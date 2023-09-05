Council acts as housing shortage and rent crisis bites in Port Stephens

The Port Stephens Council has announced a review of the Port Stephens Local Housing Strategy as it looks to tackle the challenge of housing supply, diversity, and affordability in the municipality.
The review and a number of on the ground strategies come as Port Stephens continues to experience relatively high housing prices, making it harder for low to middle income families in our community to find suitable housing.
Council's strategy and environment section manager Brock Lamont said the council had implemented a number of actions to support social and affordable housing across Port Stephens.
These include discussions with Air BNB owners across Port Stephens to encourage them to think about changing their property from a short term rental to a permanent rental property.
The Port Stephens Homelessness Stakeholder Advisory Group, established by council in April, also raised the possibility of repurposing holiday cabins from council owned holiday parks which had been replaced.
Mr Lamont said the Homelessness Stakeholder Advocacy Group provided council with strategic advice on homelessness and related issues.
The group includes the State Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington and Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson, NSW Police, NSW Department of Communities and Justice, key community sector organisations, Local Aboriginal Land Councils and community members.
"This group positions council to better understand the broader needs of individuals, facilitate connections to social, health and community services, explore increased opportunities for affordable and social housing supply, develop policy frameworks and improve advocacy at all tiers of government," Mr Lamont said.
"Council has also been working closely with NSW Land and Housing Corporation as well as community housing provider Hume Housing on a number of strategies aimed at lifting the standard of social and affordable housing in our community.
"Council is also working to advocate for increased express public transport options within our communities to assist with increased cost of living pressures.
"Council is very supportive of all of the actions aimed at the delivery of increased housing supply, diversity and affordability and will continue to work with federal and state government departments to ensure that Port Stephens benefits from the National Cabinet Housing Construction Plan."
Mr Lamont said a key consideration for Port Stephens however, was not just incentives for the housing development industry, but also the supporting infrastructure and services that enable new housing.
He said this includes public transport, local infrastructure (like drainage and roads), education and health services.
"Greater investment in increased express bus transport services is essential to improve connectivity between key centres, reduce private vehicle reliance and provide those members of our community who are under stress with some relief," he said.
