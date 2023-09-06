100-years-young: Raymond Terrace's Joan Bamford lives life to full

It's not every day that you get a shoulder massage from a 100-year-old lady.
But, Raymond Terrace's Joan Bamford is not your usual centenarian - her 'healing hands' are just part of an amazing story of never shying from a challenge or a good deed.
"It was something I didn't even know I had," Mrs Bamford, who turned 100 on August 29, explained of her ability to relieve people's aching limbs and muscles which she discovered in her 80s.
"Somebody I had done it for said 'I tell you something my lady, you've got healing hands, but you've never developed it'.
"I said 'that's because I didn't know I had it'.
"I met a lady down in the shop down in the Terrace. I didn't know her from Adam. I did her back while I was down there and she got up and walked out.
"She said 'do you know I had a stroller to come down, I can walk now without it'.
"So this other women said 'you probably worked that out between you.
"I said I've never met her before. So she said 'See if you can do me?'.
"So I did her as well and she had to apologise."
Mrs Bamford said she got a great deal of pleasure from helping others, but you had to be careful how many people were in earshot.
"I went on a trip with the war widows down to Moss Vale. I did one lady one day and it was a terrible thing to do, because the next day I had a queue waiting," she laughed.
The laughter flows during our interview and my shoulder by the way hadn't felt better in a long time.
Mrs Bamford was born in London and moved as a child to Coventry where she met her husband Kenneth.
The pair moved to Australia to work with British manufacturing firm Courtaulds at Tomago, near Raymond Terrace, where the company made tyres.
Kenneth died in 1999, but the grandmother of two and great-grandmother of one still lives in the company home they moved into when they arrived, sharing it with her son John and his wife.
"I'm lucky because I've got good health, I never take medication and I'm lucky if I go to the doctor once a year. Sometimes it's a couple of years. Sometimes I go that long they ring me up to see if I'm still here," she jokes.
"I've always been active, I taught tai chi, I played sport, I don't drink, I don't smoke, I'm careful what I eat and I don't take any medications because I don't believe in it."
Mrs Bamford has no regrets about moving to Australia.
"I've got the ability to adapt very quickly to any situation. I settled very quickly in Australia," she said.
"I don't let things beat me. I'll stick at them until I can work them out. If I can't work it out then I think I'm not meant to.
"I worked at Courtaulds in the the time and motion section for a while and that's when I got involved in organising sporting and social clubs at the company."
After Courtaulds she worked for the public service and was stationed with Kenneth, who had returned to the air force as a flight sergeant, at RAAF Williamtown and Richmond and then worked for the army.
She retired at 60, but if anything only became busier.
In her 70s, Mrs Bamford took up tai chi, but as usual there's another funny twist in the tale.
"I joined a class and in two lessons I was beginning to take an instructor's course and taught it for 11 years," she said.
"I'd recommend it to anyone. It's the most relaxing thing you can do. I still do it occasionally, not as much as I did. I had lovely students down in the Terrace. At one time I had 25 students."
Travel overseas was a huge part of her life until COVID, but Mrs Bamford says she is still up for a challenge and new pastime.
"Whatever comes along," she says with a laugh.
Her philosophy for a long and happy life is simple, but not necessarily easy to live by.
"I would never hurt anybody," she said.
"I treat other people as I would like to be treated myself.
"If I see someone in need I will go to them and help them.
"I'll not kick a dog when it's down I'll lift them up and help them.
"If I can help anyone at all I will just do it."
And as for the thing she has most loved doing.
"I baby sat for two of my neighbours. Three children for one down the road a bit and four from next door. I used to go to all their things at school and karate. It's something I really cherished," she said of the now adults who treated her to a high tea on her birthday.
"All the children came to my birthday and were there to celebrate with me. The oldest is 35 and the youngest is 18 and they all still pop in. "
