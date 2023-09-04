A man accused of holding a woman against her will and stabbing a police officer in the Port Stephens area last week will remain behind bars while the brief of evidence against him is prepared.
Adam William Ross King, 42, was listed as being scheduled for bail review in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday, after his arrest on Friday morning and a brief appearance before Newcastle bail court on Saturday.
But Mr Ross King did not personally appear when his charges were mentioned on Monday and did not apply for release, as expected.
Police were called to a property on Morna Point Road at Anna Bay at about 8.25am on Friday in response to a concern for welfare report.
Police allege that, when officers arrived at the scene, Mr Ross King stabbed a male constable with a narrow metal object.
Mr Ross King was taken to the Mater Hospital for checks before he was charged with seven counts at Raymond Terrace Police Station later in the day.
Those included common assault, stalking/intimidating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, taking a person with intention to commit a serious indictable offence, wounding a police officer, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, and possession of a prohibited drug.
The 31-year-old constable was treated for non-life-threatening facial injuries at John Hunter Hospital, police said in a statement. According to court documents, Mr Ross King caused "grievous" harm to the officer.
Mr Ross King was also allegedly found in possession of 3.23g of methamphetamine. He will face Newcastle Local Court on November 1.
