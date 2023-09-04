Port Stephens Examiner
Updated

Adam William Ross King remains in custody after allegedly stabbing police officer at Anna Bay

By Nick Bielby
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:20pm
Adam William Ross King, 42, did not apply for release on bail.
A man accused of holding a woman against her will and stabbing a police officer in the Port Stephens area last week will remain behind bars while the brief of evidence against him is prepared.

