Hunter farmers could have their spring vegetable crops saved after the state agriculture minister confirmed bees can be moved into the city.
NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said having bees on the region's farms by October was "very possible".
"There is still the ability for bees and hives to be moved across NSW. There are still processes in place where hives can be moved into the Maitland area," she said.
"If they're coming from particular zones they need permits through DPI, the Department [of Primary Industries], to make sure that we can track and trace the bees that are moving across the state."
Ms Moriarty noted the government had been working with local farmers on the issue.
She was in the Hunter - for her role as Minister for Regional NSW - with NSW Premier Chris Minns and Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison.
Farmers have spent months pushing the Labor government for sentinel hives on farms by October to pollinate their spring vegetable crops. Before the election they were lobbying the former Coalition government for the same thing.
Farmers say their pumpkin, cucumber and squash harvest - to name a few - would be a disaster without honey bees. Matthew and Liam Dennis were 70 per cent down on their usual pumpkin harvest last year due to the lack of honey bees and they've spent $15,000 on this season's crop.
Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster met with Ms Moriarty while she was in Maitland - not long after a press conference with Mr Minns and Ms Aitchison in Thornton where they announced funding for the duplication of the Thornton Rail Bridge.
Ms Dempster used the meeting to renew her calls for pollination help. It came after she received a letter from Ms Moriarty earlier this week that was full of old information about the varroa mite response.
Ms Dempster complained to Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison about it and late on Thursday night she received a phone call asking her to attend a one-on-one meeting with Minister Moriarty.
"I wrote a letter to Jenny this week and told her the letter [from Minister Moriarty] was a joke and she was not across the detail," Ms Dempster said.
"Jenny worked hard to get me that meeting, it's hard to get a one-on-one with a minister.
"If you're there talking directly with the minister they have to do something about it. She was there with her chief of staff - they can't ignore me now."
Ms Dempster said Ms Moriaty told her she would speak to the department about her concerns.
"The minister offered some hope that these hives, managed properly as part of the process, would be something that may happen in time for spring pollination," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.