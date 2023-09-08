What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

TOMAREE MARKETS
NELSON BAY
Head to Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay on Sunday from 8am to 2pm for the Tomaree Markets, on every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Local stallholders will be selling homemade crafts, bric a brac, clothing, accessories, jams, gifts and more.
ZUMBA CLASS
SALAMANDER BAY
There's a new Zumba class in town, combining fitness and fun. Bring water, a towel and a smile. Zumba is on Thursdays at 6pm at the Uniting Church Hall, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay. Classes are $12. Call Fleur on 0409 765 844.
HEALTHY HABITATS
RAYMOND TERRACE
Join council for a fun morning with a free ecology workshop in Boomerang Park, Raymond Terrace. There will be a guest speaker hosting an educational walk before working with the local park care group to do some weeding and planting. A free lunch will be provided, followed by making native plant terrariums for you to take home. Book on the Port Stephens Council website community events section.
PARKRUN
RAYMOND TERRACE AND FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try Parkrun this weekend? The Fingal Bay run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday. Parkrun Raymond Terrace starts at Riverside Park also at 8am. The events will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au.
2023 13FISHING BASS PRO SERIES
RAYMOND TERRACE
Catch top anglers in action as the 2023 13Fishing BASS Pro Series comes to the Hunter for round five. Competitors in the Hunter River qualifier will start from Riverside Park. Fishing on Saturday is from 6am to 2pm and Sunday from 6am to 1pm.
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to huntercommunities@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
