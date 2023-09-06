Port Stephens Police seek help to find tagger

Can you identify this graffiti tag?
Nelson Bay Police are investigating a number of reports of graffiti, especially within the Shoal Bay and Anna Bay areas.
Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the person responsible for the 'FDS' tag, shown in the picture.
Information can be provided directly to Nelson Bay Police Station on 4927 7220, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. Please Quote C96132580.
