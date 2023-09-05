Port Stephens Examiner
Police appeal for help in search for missing 85-year-old Raymond Peterson, last seen in Beresfield

By Nick Bielby
Updated September 5 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:28am
Raymond Peterson, 85, was last seen in the Beresfield area on September 4. Picture supplied
Raymond Peterson, 85, was last seen in the Beresfield area on September 4. Picture supplied

Police are calling for help in the search for Raymond Peterson, an elderly man missing from the Beresfield area.

