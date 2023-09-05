Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay beat bogey side Maitland Blacks in Hunter Junior Rugby Union grand final

By Peter Arnold
Updated September 5 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:19pm
The Nelson Bay Gropers celebrate after winning an exhausting Under-18 Hunter Junior Rugby Union grand final. Picture Caleb Nettle
The heat was on but the Nelson Bay Gropers Under-18s delivered in the game that counted beating the Maitland Blacks 34-20 in the Hunter Junior Rugby Union grand final at Marcellin Park on Saturday.

