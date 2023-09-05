The heat was on but the Nelson Bay Gropers Under-18s delivered in the game that counted beating the Maitland Blacks 34-20 in the Hunter Junior Rugby Union grand final at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
The Blacks have been the young Gropers bogey side all season, but the minor premiers were able to turn the table to claim the premiership double.
The Blacks have defeated the Gropers three times throughout the year.
However, the Bay stuck to their well constructed game plan with the hard working forward pack laying the platform, a clever kicking game and slick backline producing a stunning result.
The grand final was a dour contest in the first half with the Gropers holding a slender 10-8 lead at half time.
The game opened up in the second half with tries to Thomas Akbal, captain Jobe Hirschausen, Charlie Mullins, Xavier Stewart and Tyler Jarvis. Aiden Tyacke kicked three goals.
A lot of hard work was rewarded with the coaches Grant Stewart and Matt Affleck, managers Kerry Shepard and Nicole Blue and team photographer Caleb nettle all giving their time generously to this mission.
It completed a great season for the junior and senior club with Nelson Bay winning the Hunter Rugby Suburban minor and major premiership double.
