Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Fingal Bay, Raymond Terrace and Hinton vie for titles on big day at Lakeside

By Peter Arnold
Updated September 7 2023 - 11:50am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Excitement is building ahead of Saturday's grand final between Raymond Terrace Magpies and Abermain Hawks.
Excitement is building ahead of Saturday's grand final between Raymond Terrace Magpies and Abermain Hawks.

All roads lead to Lakeside Sporting complex for the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League grand finals on Saturday, September 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.