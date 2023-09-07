Fingal Bay, Raymond Terrace and Hinton vie for titles on big day at Lakeside

All roads lead to Lakeside Sporting complex for the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League grand finals on Saturday, September 9.
There are nine premierships up for grabs across two grounds on an action packed card.
Ports Stephens is well represented in the big dance on ground No1.
In the men's Southern Conference Hinton play Stockton at 10.15 am, at noon in the men's Northern Conference Clarence Town, the minor premiers, face the Tea Gardens Hawks.
Hinton beat Morpeth in the qualifying final and then overcame Stockton 20-18 in the major semi-final to make the grand final.
The undefeated minor premiers Raymond Terrace will play Abermain Hawks in the B-grade grand final.
The Magpies defeated the Hawks 30-28 in the major semi-final to go straight to the grand final, while Abermain defeated West Wallsend 30-22 to advance to the decider.
On ground No2, the B-grade ladies league tag between Morpeth and Stockton kicks off at 9.45am.
The C-grade Northern Conference grand final sees minor premiers Fingal Bay play the Dungog Warriors at 12.30pm. Fingal have trained well, although a few ice baths after some tough training sessions tested a few.
Fingal will be under no illusions when they square off against the committed Dungog outfit, who came from behind to win in golden point over Kearsley Crushers in the preliminary final on Saturday, September 2.
The Crushers twice looked like they were beaten but scored important tries late in each half including two in the final nine minutes of the game to square the score.
Coach Paul Dooley will need a full 80 minute commitment from his team.
Dooley fine tuned his troops this week at training and will go with the same 19 that won the major semi final.
Grand final t-shirts and bus bookings are available on the Fingal Bay Facebook page.
The Fingal ladies league tag team bowed out after they ran into a dominant University team in the preliminary final.
The Bomboras had a stellar year after being promoted to the A-grade competition and finished third in the top comp.
