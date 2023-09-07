Family of League charity bowls a day of fun and games

The Port Stephens Family of League will hold their 11th annual charity bowls day at Nelson Bay Bowls Club on Sunday, September 24.
The bowls day is feel good fun day with the community enjoying the action in support of this worthy cause.
Formerly the Men of League Foundation the board decided to change the name to reflect the rise in female participation in the game and the number of young families who are actively volunteering at grass roots level,
The Family of League have on a local level recently secured grants to help young families in stressful medical situations.
Port Stephens branch president Bill Gainsford said the day brings together a wonderful cross section of the community with all standard of bowlers catered for.
There are bowlers and non-bowlers sections available on the day as well as men's, mixed and women's teams. A tradition of the day is players wearing their chosen NRL team colours
Nelson Bay Bowls Club manager Kane Coulls is a vital cog in the days success and his work behind the scenes is very much appreciated.
Kane is the first port of call to enter your team for the day, however, he urges all players to enter as soon as possible to help facilitate the draw.
The day also features great prizes in the bowls section, terrific raffle and auction items.
The cost per team of $120 or $30 per player covers a sit down meal, 2 x 10 ends of bowls green fees and for non bowlers bowls will be provided free of charge
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.