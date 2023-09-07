Port Stephens Examiner
Family of League charity bowls a day of fun and games

Updated September 7 2023 - 11:56am, first published 10:00am
The Port Stephens Family of League will hold their 11th annual charity bowls day at Nelson Bay Bowls Club on Sunday, September 24.

