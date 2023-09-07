Port Stephens Examiner
Young Corlette footballer Cameron Peel earns spot at West Ham United camp

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 8 2023 - 6:57am, first published 6:30am
Cameron Peel looks very comfortable in a West Ham United strip after being selected to train at one of the club's national camps over the school holidays.
Corlette junior soccer player Cameron Peel is heading to England for an incredible opportunity to training with the George Cowlie Football in Partnership with West Ham United Foundation.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

