Young Corlette footballer Cameron Peel earns spot at West Ham United camp

Corlette junior soccer player Cameron Peel is heading to England for an incredible opportunity to training with the George Cowlie Football in Partnership with West Ham United Foundation.
Cameron and his family fly out on September 13 so he can attend the national camp in Manchester in the school holidays.
He was invited coming to the attention of West Ham coaches at a national camp on the Gold Coast last year.
The tour also includes sessions at West Ham's Beckton Pitch the home of its academy, Manchester City, the Robbie Fowler Academy and Luton Town.
While away Cameron and his family will also attend West Ham Premier League games.
Cameron said he hope to learn plenty at the camp and hopes it further his dream of playing overseas some day.
"One day I would like to play overseas somewhere. My cousin Bonte Peel, who plays with Maitland, is currently on a scholarship in the US with the Little Rock Trojans in Arkansas," Cameron said.
Cameron started his junior football career with Nelson Bay Football Club under coach Nick Diemar and in recent seasons has been playing with Adamstown Rosebud where plays centre back in the under-13 Premier Youth League.
He also spends some of his weekends refereeing local soccer to earn extra money for his trip with a big spend on the cards at West Ham Stadium merchandise stores.
Cameron keeps himself fit in the off season swimming with Nelson Bay Swim Club's squad and playing futsal.
He went to the futsal national titles last year as a goal keeper and was offered a spot in the national team to travel to Spain and Italy but declined due to the opportunity at west ham.
They say sporting prowess is in the genes and Cameron's mum in her heyday toured South Africa with the Australian netball team. She is still playing A grade netball in Newcastle.
His dad played top grade cricket and continues his soccer with the over-35 Nelson Bay team and sister Claire also plays soccer at the elite level,
