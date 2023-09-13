3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Welcome to 41A Morna Point Road where you can live the ultimate coastal dream.
Featuring high ceilings, an abundance of natural light and all the privacy you could imagine.
This brand new home is located only a few hundred metres from the ocean at Birubi Beach.
Upon entry, you will be immediately impressed by the high end finishes, blackbutt floors and special attention to detail throughout.
The spacious living, kitchen and dining room flow seamlessly to the covered outdoor deck encompassing the northerly aspect.
Perfect for entertaining, you will love the convenience it so generously offers.
The well-appointed kitchen and butler's pantry look out upon the serene and peaceful greenery in the garden.
Upstairs the three spacious bedrooms are all fitted with built-in robes, the master with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.
The shared family bathroom and ensuite are luxurious and fitted with white tapware and fixtures that brighten the space.
The low-maintenance backyard is the cherry on top of this fantastic home.
With artificial lawn you can forget the mower and look forward to enjoying your new home.
Including a double lock-up garage, this property is ideal for a range of buyers and will definitely not last long.
"This is an ideal property for a holiday home or someone looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle," listing agent Rebecca Dean, from First National Real Estate Port Stephens, said.
"Located within walking distance to the waters edge, this brand new coastal home is awaiting its new owners.
"Walking distance to Birubi Beach, Crest Cafe Birubi Beach, Anna Bay Tavern, cafés, restaurants and an abundance of nature trails.
"It's got massive living, kitchen and dining room with an impressive undercover deck.
"High ceilings in the living, kitchen and dining room let in an abundance of natural light.
"With ability to lock and leave, Torrens Title, walk to the beach and a brand new home with brand new appliances and fixtures - what's not to love?
"High end finishes and special attention to detail throughout mean this home is one to add to your inspection list."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.