Severe weather warning for Hunter

The Bureau of Meteorology says things are about to get windy across Port Stephens and the Hunter with a "vigorous cold front" moving to the coast from western NSW.
"Gusty north to northwesterly winds ahead of this system and gusty thunderstorms will result in a damaging wind risk across much of the state," the Bureau statement said.
"The risk will also extend to parts of the Hunter for a period late Friday morning. Winds about the Hunter are expected to ease during early Friday afternoon."
The cold front is expected to hit the Hunter late on Thursday and continue into Friday morning before moving offshore early on Friday afternoon.
The mercury in Port Stephens reached 25.6 degrees on Thursday. It is expected to be 22 degrees on Friday with a chance of showers. The balmy days of early spring are over for a while with maximums of just 17 and 18 forecast on Saturday and Sunday, although it should be sunny..
Temperatures in the early 20s will continue next week.
The NSW State Emergency Service has advised residents to prepare for the weather event. Their tips include:
* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
