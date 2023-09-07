CESSNOCK and Port Stephens are among the top regional NSW areas with a growing number of short-term rentals, according to a report from the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA).
The popularity of the Hunter's wine region has led to an annual increase of 17.5 per cent in short-term accommodation in the Cessnock area which has a total of 751 rentals. However, the region recorded a slight decline of 0.1 per cent over the last quarter.
In Port Stephens, short-term rental numbers grew 6.1 per cent over the past year and 3 per cent over the last quarter to 1423.
Other regional areas with a high number of short-stay accommodations included Shoalhaven (3634); Byron (2165); Mid-Coast (1433); Tweed (1221,); Snowy Monaro Region (1,097); Eurobodalla (979); Coffs Harbour (773) and Clarence Valley (754).
NSW had the highest number in Australia with 44,887 places to stay, including 27,678 in regional areas.
In regional NSW, 23,753 of short-term rentals were entire dwellings and 1048 were a room in a private house.
Stronger returns for investors were a driving factor behind a rise in short-term rentals, according to REIA president Hayden Groves who said that the growing market of Airbnb-style properties was worsening the rental crisis across Australia.
The analysis from REIA found that it would take 113 days of hosting to make the same income compared with a long-term rental investment in regional NSW annually.
For a three-bedroom dwelling in regional NSW, it would take about 95 days of hosting to meet the annual return of a private rental.
In the March quarter, a total of 133,968 short-stay accommodation properties were available in Australia, an increase of 3.7 per cent over the quarter and 22.8 per cent over the past year.
Mr Groves said the report came at a time when vacancy rates across Australia remained at critical lows.
The rental dwelling vacancy rate as of August 2023 in the Lower Hunter (including Cessnock) is 1.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent in Port Stephens, according to CoreLogic.
According to the report, 109,726 (81.9 per cent) of short-stay listings were dwellings that can transition between the long-term rental market and the short-stay accommodation market.
Raine and Horne Nelson Bay and The Bay Holidays principal, Debra O'Neill, has 70 short-term holiday rentals on her books.
She said that although there had "possibly" been an increase in short-term rentals, a handful of investors were shifting to permanent rentals due to a slow in occupancy numbers in the region.
"We had three from our portfolio of 70 move over to permanent rentals and that's because of rising interest rates and needing the security of the regular income," Ms O'Neill said.
Mr Groves said the rise of short-stay accommodation began in 2008 with the launch of Airbnb.
"Home-sharing platforms have substantially grown over the past decade," he said.
