Hunter residents are invited to have their say on design and landscape plans for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
The draft plans, which are on public exhibition, provide details of elements including retaining walls, bridges, lighting, signs, paving types and artwork.
A key feature of the design is an expression of country and the relationship to the Hunter River through artwork on safety screens.
This is also highlighted at the entry to the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, along with landscape elements at the interchanges and signposting of Country.
The planned 15-kilometre extension includes a four-lane divided motorway with two lanes in each direction; new interchanges at Black Hill, Tarro, Tomago and Raymond Terrace; and a 2.6-kilometre viaduct over the Hunter River and floodplain, the Main North Rail Line, and the New England Highway.
"The M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace will transform the way people travel in and around the Hunter region and we want the community to be a part of the process," the spokesperson said.
The project will create and support around 2700 jobs during the estimated five years of construction.
People can view the draft design and landscape plans and provide their feedback either online or by attending one of our community information sessions.
The project team will also host a series of in-person and online consultation and information sessions to provide an overview of the plan and answer any questions.
Webinars, using the "Teams" platform, will be held on Friday 15 September from 12pm to 1pm and Thursday 21 September from 6pm to 7pm.
There will also be community events on Thursday 14 September from 10am to 1pm at Beresfield Community Hall and Wednesday 20 September from 4pm to 7pm at Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Hall.
The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace on an 80:20 basis.
