The Raymond Terrace Seventh-day Adventist Church has turned delightful craft items into three square meals for people in need.
The church's craft group donated $1000 to the Raymond Terrace Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation to support it's work through its food pantry.
The money was raised by a small group Hearts and Handsho meet each week in the Op Shop in William Street.
Hearts and Hands craft group is run by Raymond Terrace resident Mary Cordner and all the members are passionate about helping the local community.
The make and sell crafts and with the funds raised go to local organisations.
This biannual project has seen other organisations supported, such as the Thou-Walla Family Centre in 2022.
Anyone interested in participating in the craft group is invited to come to the Op Shop, William Street, Raymond Terrace, on a Monday from 10am.
