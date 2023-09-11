Port Stephens Examiner
Raymond Terrace Seventh-day Adventist craft group donates $1000 to Wahroonga pantry

Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 3:30pm
Hearts and Hands representatives Mary Cordner (left) Maureen Peterson (2nd from righ)), Barbara Gerbes (right) with Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation CEO Dianne Hall. Picture supplied
The Raymond Terrace Seventh-day Adventist Church has turned delightful craft items into three square meals for people in need.

