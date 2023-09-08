Seaside Singers, one of Port Stephens' most popular local choirs, is once again preparing an afternoon of beautiful music.
The choir has been busy rehearsing for it's annual spring concert on Saturday, September 16 at the Soldiers Point Bowling Club.
The choir's Robyne Egan said the program of songs has been specially chosen so that the audience can once again enjoy familiar popular songs from the 60s, 70s. 80s and 90s.
"Arrangements have been refreshed enabling the choir to showcase the three-part harmonies we do so well," Ms Egan said.
"The Saturday afternoon performance will also feature a selection of songs from the long running Broadway musical South Pacific.
"You will love our renditions of the romantic ballad Some Enchanted Evening. The Seaside Singers Men's section will delight with their fabulous, gutsy take on Nothing like a Dame."
Seaside Singers' annual spring concert, Saturday, September 16, 2pm at the Soldiers Point Bowling Club. Auditorium.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for concessions (seniors and students) and children under 15 are free.
You can book and buy your tickets by phoning the bowling cub on 4982 7173, or you can go to the club reception desk and buy your tickets in person.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.