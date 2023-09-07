A SPATE of graffiti in Port Stephens has seen a police investigation launched and cost a volunteer group money to clean up.
Nelson Bay police officer-in-charge Kristin Marshall told ACM community assets and tourism hotspots like the newly-opened Tomaree walk had been targeted in the Port Stephens area.
Inspector Marshall said she lived locally and the vandalism had affected the community.
"We have a really strong, tight-knit community who are really proud of living in the bay area," she said.
"We need to send a message to anyone else that thinks it's a bit of fun, that don't understand the community impact, socially and financially."
Inspector Marshall said police had seen a spike in offending throughout August, and were now calling for help as they investigate who was behind the graffiti.
"We're calling for public assistance to identify perhaps the owner of the tag, or if anyone recognises it, and that would lead us in a direction to identify the people," she said.
Police have seen an FDS tag, among others.
Inspector Marshall said police were still investigating whether the reported incidents were connected.
She said police were patrolling problem areas, particularly at night when the spray-painting seemed to be happening.
Volunteer community group Port Stephens Graffiti Action Team reports graffiti to police and removes it.
Inspector Marshall said the last lot on new signage on the Tomaree walk cost about $700 to clean.
"It's just really disappointing, from my point of view," she said.
The ultimate aim for police is to stop illegal graffiti from happening and find out who was responsible.
But, Inspector Marshall said in the future, she would be keen to look at options to "help people people in a positive way by diverting their creativity".
Inspector Marshall said graffiti had been reported at Shoal Bay, Anna Bay, and in the Tomaree area in the past month.
She urged anyone with information or anyone who notices any suspicious activity to contact police as investigations continue.
