Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police appeal for help in graffiti investigation in Port Stephens area

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 8 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graffiti in the Port Stephens area, and bottom right, Nelson Bay police officer-in-charge Inspector Kristin Marshall. Pictures supplied, file
Graffiti in the Port Stephens area, and bottom right, Nelson Bay police officer-in-charge Inspector Kristin Marshall. Pictures supplied, file

A SPATE of graffiti in Port Stephens has seen a police investigation launched and cost a volunteer group money to clean up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.