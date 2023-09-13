Breathing new life into the Moran Aged Care home in Stockton Advertising Feature

Moran Aged Care is making great changes at their Stockton home. Pictures Supplied

Moran Aged Care, new owners of the former Stockton Wescott residential aged care home on Fullerton Road in Stockton, have hit the ground running. After purchasing the 124 bedroom home on March 1 this year, they have successfully refurbished and reopened 18 stylish new rooms complete with brand new ensuite bathrooms, communal lounge, dining room, food servery, nurses station and staff facilities, and added to the enhanced lifestyle and wellness appeal for residents.

Stage Two of the home's upgrade are well underway, with a further 16 rooms and resident spaces getting the same five star treatment, and are due for completion in early October.



Rooms have been successfully refurbished and reopened.

With respite care in high demand, Moran have fast tracked the full refurbishment of additional rooms which will be dedicated to those requiring short 21 day stays, and give primary carers and loved ones the chance to have a well-deserved break.

Moran's Managing Director, Peter Moran said they were thrilled to have re-entered the aged care sector in the Hunter Region. "We have been delighted by the warm welcome we have received by the Stockton Community.



"We promised the Moran Stockton residents and team that we would invest in the home to create beautiful resident spaces which meet their care needs and lifestyle and wellness choices," he said. "For the team, we are upgrading their work environment, staff facilities and investing in training and education."

As Moran Stockton grows, so does the team. In readiness for welcoming new residents to the brand new rooms, Moran are adding to their exceptional team and are on the lookout for energetic and caring individuals for care, nursing, housekeeping and food service roles.



If you are interested in a change of career or workplace there are lots of opportunities available, just visit www.careers.morangroup.com.au/job-board.

