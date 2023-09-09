Raymond Terrace Magpies claim back-to-back premierships

The Raymond Terrace Magpies have claimed back-to-back premierships beating Abermain Hawks 14-6 to finish an outstanding Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League B-grade season.
The Magpies' started their back-to-back campaign in D-grade last season going on to win the 2022 C-grade premiership against Awabakal and dropped just one game this season on the way to their 2023 tile at Lakeside Complex on Saturday, September 9.
Magpies five-eighth Kyle Handford was outstanding and a worthy man of the match, but the man of the moment was Terrace favourite son Joel Osborn who had returned from retirement this season to play for his hometown in front of his family.
And after scoring a try on the wing he hasn't ruled out pulling on the boots again.
In a hard-fought encounter both sides were guilty of errors in try-scoring positions, but in the end the Magpies defence proved the difference restricting the Hawks to just one try.
Handford, Osborn and Robert Chaffey scored Terrace's three tries and Handford kicked one conversion.
Both teams through everything they had at each other and Magpies captain and halfback Luke Handsaker was lucky not to be snapped in half by several bone crunching tackles, but each time he picked himself to lead from the front.
A big Raymond Terrace rode every bump, cheered every try, try saving defensive effort and turnover and jeered any 50-50 penalty against their boys.
They joined in unison in a countdown of the final seconds on the clock.
The siren sent fans and families racing onto the field for the celebrations.
Handsaker said the support from Raymond Terrace had been enormous and it was great to reward it with back-to-back premierships.
Speaking after the match, Handsaker said it had been a massive couple of years for the club.
"Full credit to not just this club but the whole community," he said.
It was Osborn third premiership after the 2010-11 premierships with Maitland, but the first for his hometown and the first in front of his family
"That's why I'm here, if it wasn't for the family I wouldn't be playing. They weren't around when I was playing," he said
"A few of the boys got in my ear and I thought 'if I can do it, I will do.
"It was good my kids got to share it with us."
