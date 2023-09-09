Port Stephens Examiner
Raymond Terrace Magpies claim back-to-back premierships

Updated September 11 2023 - 10:36am, first published September 10 2023 - 9:48am
The Raymond Terrace Magpies have claimed back-to-back premierships beating Abermain Hawks 14-6 to finish an outstanding Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League B-grade season.

