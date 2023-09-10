Fingal Bay Bomboras win 2023 title on back of huge defensive effort

The Fingal Bay Bomboras have defended their way to the 2023 Newcastle Hunter Rugby League C-grade premiership despite having three players sinbinned during the grand final on Saturday, September 9.
The Bommies ran in three tries in the first 25 minutes to Ben Schneider, Nathan Dover and Steve Whitehead to lead 14-0.
But they found themselves under huge pressure with five-eighth Joshua Davies sinbinned in the 37th minute and hooker Liam Dooley two minutes later.
Despite being two men down, the Bomboras held their line to keep Dungog toi just a penalty goal after the halftime bell.
Fingal Bay kicker Whitehead kicked a penalty goal to take the score out to 16-2, beyond two converted tries,
The Warriors did not score a try until the 69th minute when fullback Lee Nevin crossed with the Bommies again down to 12 men when Aaron Coco was sinbinned in the 60th minute.
The score was 14-6 and with 10 minutes left and Dungog threw everything they could at Fingal Bay in the hope of repeating last week's heart-stopping extra-time win against Kearsley Crushers.
They scored a try through Jarod Hunt in the 78th minute, but the conversion missed and the Bommies were able to hold them out to celebrate a memorable grand final win with their fans.
Whitehead won the man of the match award for an outstanding performance.
