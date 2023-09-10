Port Stephens Examiner
Fingal Bay Bomboras win 2023 title on back of huge defensive effort

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:42am, first published September 10 2023 - 2:00pm
The Fingal Bay celebrate winning the 2023 premiership. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
The Fingal Bay celebrate winning the 2023 premiership. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The Fingal Bay Bomboras have defended their way to the 2023 Newcastle Hunter Rugby League C-grade premiership despite having three players sinbinned during the grand final on Saturday, September 9.

