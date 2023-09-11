Port Stephens Examiner
NSW Governor presents Irrawang High's Abby Keeley with Youth Community Service Award

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 12 2023 - 9:17am, first published September 11 2023 - 10:00am
Irrawang High year 11 student Abby Keeley and NSW Governor Margaret Beazley after she was presented with Youth Community Service Award
Irrawang High School student Abby Keeley has been presented with a major community service award by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley at Government House in Sydney.

