Irrawang High School student Abby Keeley has been presented with a major community service award by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley at Government House in Sydney.
The Year 11 student, from Medowie, was one of just 26 students from across NSW to receive the Youth Community Service Award selected by the Order of Australia Association
Order of Australia Association (NSW) branch chairman Jim Mein congratulated Abby, 16, at the presentation ceremony on September 7, saying she is an exemplary community role model.
"Abby is one of 26 high school students recognised to have selflessly volunteered their time to a wide range of organisations and for many very worthy causes while busily preparing for their Higher School Certificates," Mr Mein said.
"The judges noted that this year's cohort of students demonstrated exceptional community service."
Her citation reads: "Abby is a positive, compassionate, role model for younger students who has made significant contributions to school life.
"Her contributions include initiating and coordinating International Women's Day celebrations in 2022 and 2023, organising and hosting activities on the day.
"She is also active in the Big Sisters program, which provides female students access to free female hygiene products in the girl's toilets. In the local community.
"Abby has always led the Legacy fundraising event and, since 2013, has been a very proactive member of Medowie Girl Guides, qualifying as a Senior Guide in 2021. She assists with organising local and regional Guide activities and mentors junior members.
"Her community contributions include fund raising for many local causes, including the Newcastle Soul Café, a charity serving the most vulnerable community members and volunteering with Clean Up Australia Day each year.
"Abby became a member of the Youth Advisory Panel of Port Stephens Council in 2022 which advises Council on potential projects that will improve community viability, especially those that will engage local Youth."
Abby said being recognised and then attending Government House having the award presented by the Governor was an awesome experience.
"It was wonderful to meet other people at the presentation and to hear about their services in their own communities and within their schools."
Abby thanked Irrawang High School and Girl Guides Australia for the opportunities they had provided her.
"My relationship with other community groups such as the Port Stephens Youth advisory Action Panel and Legacy for example grew through guides and the schools Student Representative Council," she said.
She said after school she would like to study marine and Antarctic science or some sort of climate science.
"I grew my love of the environment through Guides, the outdoors is one of our seven fundamentals. We learn how to respect the environment and land and we will often do activities about sustainability and learn how to minimise our impact on the environment," she said.
The people I have done guides with have had a major impact of my life. They are role models who have a significant impact and influence on my life encouraging me to be the best person I can be with the attributes of a strong young women.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.