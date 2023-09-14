Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Comment
Comment

Voice will stop politicians from just giving up on Indigenous inequality

By Ewa Meyer
Updated September 14 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Yes campaign volunteers Nigel Waters and Ewa Meyer. Picture supplied
Port Stephens Yes campaign volunteers Nigel Waters and Ewa Meyer. Picture supplied

Why is the Voice to Parliament Referendum so important?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.