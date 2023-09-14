Voice will stop politicians from just giving up on Indigenous inequality

Why is the Voice to Parliament Referendum so important?
Many people, at this point, are not switched on to what this referendum is about or why it is such an important historic moment as Australia matures as a nation.
We are finally looking to giving our First Nations people a say in the issues that affect their communities.
We will be voting for a committee that will offer advice to government on issues that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
The requirement for a Voice would be enshrined in the constitution, but the practical details of how it operates and functions would be left to the Parliament of the day to decide.
This is like other processes, such as the taxation system, which are not detailed in the constitution so they remain flexible and adaptable to change.
If we continue to do the same thing over and over again we cannot expect a different result.
By having the Voice in the constitution, if something isn't working the incumbent government cannot just get rid of it - and Parliament will have to find ways to improve it rather than just give up.
For me, that is the key to why including only a token recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution, without the Voice mechanism, is totally inadequate.
It has been well documented through Closing the Gap and other initiatives that for too long, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have been disadvantaged in areas such as health, housing, jobs and education, and they have a lower life expectancy than other group of Australians, due to treatable or preventable conditions such as blindness and rheumatic heart disease.
Children in remote communities do not always make it to their first birthday.
It is because of these, and other basic inequities, that the proposed change to the constitution by establishing a Voice to Parliament would be a positive move to bringing Indigenous people into line with the rest of us.
It should be emphasised that the Voice will not make laws. It will not control funding. It will not sit in the houses of Parliament.
For more information visit www.voice.gov.au or borrow 'The Voice to Parliament Handbook' written by Kerry O'Brien and Thomas Mayo at your library.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.