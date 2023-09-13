Nelson Bay Football Club U-14 girls lead way in great year for club

Nelson Bay Football Club is celebrating a successful year both on and off the pitch as the club fielded 50 teams across age groups from under-six to over-35.
The club's top teams for this season were playing in Zone League Two with First and Reserve grades.
The club fielded 20 competition teams with 12 qualifying for the final series. Four teams finished the end of the regular season on top of the table - U15E Boys, U17A Girls, ZL2 Men with the U14E going through the regular season undefeated.
The U14A Girls carried their great form from the season into the finals and came away from the grand final crowned champions with a 1-0 win against South Cardiff.
Three other teams made it through to the grand final with the U13A, U15E boys and U17A Girls all finishing the season as runners up.
Zone League 2 Reserve Grade defeated Cooks Hill 3-1 to book their ticket to the grand final on Saturday, September 23.
Club president Todd Giles said the club was proud of their achievements this year.
"Having 50 teams across all age groups is fantastic to see for us as a club and it would not have been possible to have had such a successful season without the tireless commitment of our committee and the support of all of our sponsors," he said.
"For so many of our teams to qualify for the finals is a testament to the dedication, determination and commitment of all of the players, coaches and families and we are looking forward to bigger and better things next year"
The club will be celebrating the players achievements at the Junior presentation day at Tomaree Sports Complex on Saturday, September 16, while the senior presentation will be held atthe Salamander Hotel on November 4.
The club will be again hosting a senior six-a-side competition, which is scheduled to start in late October. Games will be on Monday nights at Tomaree Sports Complex. For more information see the club's Facebook page.
