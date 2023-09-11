Port Stephens seniors have voted with their feet and voices in support of STARS (Seniors Theatre and Recreational Services) a new recreational service run for and by seniors.
STARS facilitator Cheryl Punch said she was delighted with the roll up at an introduction meeting held at Tomaree Library in Salamand Bay on September 1.
"After explaining the concept of this program and the vision behind STARS, it was a unanimous decision to move forward with it," Cheryl said.
A second consultation meeting will be held at in the Boronia Room at the Tomaree Library on Friday, September 15 at 1pm.
"If you were unable to attend the very first consultation, you may be able to attend our second consultation and we would love to see," she said.
"We know our program is unique and it will grow.
"Recreational activities will be decided by the group to ensure everyone has the opportunity to be involved. No-one will be left out.
"Even if you don't have a talent, (or you don't think you do!) we want you here.
"STARS is for you! It's about you and your needs. It will be run by you!
"So why not come and be the grassroots of this program that is for you."
