Art photographer Peter Masters launches new exhibition in Taylors Beach

Art photographer Peter Masters is holding his latest exhibition As Above So Below: An exhibition of Conceptual Photography at Lion Studios Gallery in Taylors Beach.
The official opening is on Thursday, September 14 and the exhibition will run until October 2.
Masters has strong connection to Port Stephens, having spent a lot of holiday time in the Bay whilegrowing up, as well as now being a member of Artisan Collective at d'Albora Marina.
His conceptual photography, which is the result of compositing images, combining elements of digital art, mosaics, and freehand drawing.
Masters characterises his art as a form of visual storytelling, exploring fantasy, magic, and mythology. At the core of these works are nature's own textures and patterns.
He says he begins with macro images of rocks, fossils, and gemstones. In particular, he explores spiral forms that were the building blocks of the first life on earth.
Using these same processes, he has paid homage to the golden era of Art Nouveau, in particular the master works of Gustav Klimt and Aubrey Beardsley.
"These works blur the lines between photography, drawing, works on paper, print making and digital art," Masters said.
"Some begin with original hand drawings, which are then composited and montaged with photographs of rocks, fossils, textiles, gems, the night sky and glass.
"They are crafted, bent, reshaped, added to, subtracted from, and manipulated to be finally realised as luminous decorative art."
The opening on Thursday, September 14, is at 6pm. There is a meet the artist event on Saturday, September 23, at 2pm. All welcome.
