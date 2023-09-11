Port Stephens Examiner
Art photographer Peter Masters launches new exhibition in Taylors Beach

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 12 2023 - 10:05am, first published September 11 2023 - 3:52pm
Art photographer Peter Master is holding a new exhibition at Lion Studios Gallery in Taylors Beach from September 14 to October 2. Picture supplied
Art photographer Peter Masters is holding his latest exhibition As Above So Below: An exhibition of Conceptual Photography at Lion Studios Gallery in Taylors Beach.

