Dungog Netball Club leads the way with five teams in Port Stephens Netball Association grand final action on Saturday, September 16.
Dungog has teams in all the lower age brackets starting with Dragonflies (Int-1), Dreamers (Int2), Daffodils (Int3), Dazzlers (U-12) and Divas (U-11).
Medowie has the next biggest contingent with four teams including Bull N Bush and Lemon Shots in senior 2 and 3, Mozzies in Intermediate 3 and Glitter Bombs in under-11.
St Brigid's has three teams including Senior 1 minor premiers OG, and Clovers and Green Machine in Intermediate 1 and 2.
The minor premiers in all grades have qualified for grand finals and will meet second placed teams on the ladder in all but two grand finals.
In Seniors 2, Bull N Bush won their way to the decider against Bradson from third place and the elimination final.
Dazzlers made their way from fourth to contest the under-12 grand final against Pearls.
Senior 1: OG (StB) v Here For Bears (Tav) Crt 2 2.30pm
Senor 2: Bradson v Bull N Bush (Med) Crt 2, 1pm
Senior 3: Lemon Shots (Med) v Vixens (Terrace Central) Crt 3, 2.30pm
Intermediate 1: Dragonflies (D) v Clovers (StB) Crt 3, 1pm
Intermediate 2: Dreamers (D) v Green Machine (StB) Crt 3, 10am
Intermediate 3: Daffodils (D) v Mozzies (Med) Crt 2, 11.30am
U-12: Dazzlers (D) v Pearls (Karuah) Crt 3, 11.30am
U11: Divas (D) v Glitter Bombs (Med) Crt 2, 10am
