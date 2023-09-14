What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

WALK FOR YES
RAYMOND TERRACE
A group of residents voting yes in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum will meet at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace on Sunday, September 17 at 9.30am for the Walk for Yes event. The route is a gentle 3km, suitable for kids, prams, pets, bikes and scooters. Wear something bright and don't forget a hat.
KEVIN BLOODY WILSON
SHOAL BAY
Australian comedian Kevin Bloody Wilson is bringing his new show International DILLIGAF Day to Shoal Bay Country Club on Sunday, September 17 at 7pm. It's a fully seated 18+ event. Tickets ($65) are available at shoalbaycountryclub.com.au/whatson/gig-guide.
OVER 55s OPPORTUNITIES
ANNA BAY
Business Port Stephens is hosting an over 55s employment opportunity session and morning tea at Taylor's Cafe Latitude One, Anna Bay on Monday, September 18 at 9am. Learn about unique opportunities with local businesses and a government initiative where earnings may not affect your pension. Register your interest at www.businessportstephens.com.
THE MARKETS
PORT STEPHENS
With the third weekend of the month comes a range of markets with plenty of local goods for sale. Head to Nelson Bay Legacy Markets (9am to 3pm) at Neil Carroll Park, Garuwa Community Markets (8am to 12pm) at Karuah Public School on Sunday, or Tanilba Bay Markets (9am to 12pm) at Kooindah Plaza on Saturday.
FREE DROP OFF
LEMON TREE PASSAGE
Council's free green waste drop off day is on at the old waste depot on Lemon Tree Passage Road on Sunday, September 17. From 9am to 2pm, stop by to drop off tree and shrub cuttings, loose leaves and grass clippings.
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to huntercommunities@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
