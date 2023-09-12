The annual Tilligerry Open Gardens day returns on Sunday, September 24, and it promises garden lovers some spectacular examples of what can be achieved in the garden in the Port Stephens region.
There will be 12 gardens on the program this year and at most the garden owners will be on hand to offer tips and advice as well as answer questions.
Tilligerry Open Gardens spokesperson Fran Corner said there is a selection of diverse gardens following on the good work of 2021 and 2022 on the beautiful Tilligerry Peninsula.
"Our mission is: Naturally, green, leafy and sustainable Tilligerry Peninsula," she said
"Gardeners are on hand to explain how they shaped their spaces and plantings. The gardens will appeal to all garden lovers - formal and informal, water features, waterfront gardens, statues and rare plants."
The cost is $10 and people can book online at Trybooking. A map and brochure will be emailed to you once you have purchased your ticket.
Some tickets will be available for people who can't book online at Kindred Living, 13 Cook Parade, Lemon Tree Passage and Blooms by the Bay, shop 5, 44 Cook Parade, Lemon Tree Passage.
All proceeds of ticket sales will be donated to Tilligerry Community Association.
The tour which runs from 10am to 3pm begins at Lola's Garden at 182A Lemon Tree Passage Road where there will be coffee van to energise the day.
A riverside garden, owned by Paul and Meg Mlotkowski, Lola's Garden was named for their beloved French bulldog who loved gardening with them until she passed away in 2021.
Meg and Paul purchased the 5ha property on Tilligerry Creek in 2016 and got to work weeding and establishing gardens using tubestock plants with a focus on littoral rainforest and salt tolerant natives.
"We also raised many of the plants from seed including hundreds of cabbage tree palms. Since then we have noticed a huge increase in wildlife like possums, sugar gliders, honeyeaters, kingfishers and powerful owls," Meg said.
The tour continues to: Tilligerry Habitat- volunteers- Crown land reserve; Diggers Park- 'Secret Garden'; Cedar House- Fran- 'Street party garden'; Sunrise Point- Jan- 'Poverty Point'; McLlennod- Susan & Nev- 'a bit of this & that'; The Rose Garden- Vic & Sandra- `Pool garden'; Luci's Garden- Luci & Joe- 'A classic, eclectic garden'; Sorrento- Lesley & Ian - 'A seaside garden'; A Plantsman's Garden- Arthur & Robyn- 'Bird garden'; Tanilba Point Heritage Guided Walk - Fran; Gir-um-bit Sandmining to Biodiversity Walk- Fran
Check for further details on the day on the Facebook page Tilligerry Open Gardens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.