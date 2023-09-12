Port Stephens Examiner
Twelve gardens on this year's Tilligerry Open Gardens tour

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:47am, first published September 12 2023 - 12:48pm
Lucy Croci in her wonderful Lemon Tree Passage garden. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
The annual Tilligerry Open Gardens day returns on Sunday, September 24, and it promises garden lovers some spectacular examples of what can be achieved in the garden in the Port Stephens region.

