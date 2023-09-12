Port Stephens Examiner
Salt Ash Public School test results reveal elevated PFAS levels

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 13 2023 - 8:12am, first published 8:11am
PFAS in playground: calls to close Salt Ash Public School
PFAS in playground: calls to close Salt Ash Public School

Salt Ash community members have called for the closure of the local school after recent testing revealed the continued presence of elevated PFAS levels in the playground.

