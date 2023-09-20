4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Situated in the highly sought after 'Vantage Estate', this single level, north facing home effortlessly blends modern aesthetics with convenient living and is sure to tick all the boxes.
Beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens frame the fresh and clean facade and set the tone for the contemporary elegance that awaits inside.
You will be captivated by the seamless and expansive, open-plan layout in the heart of the home, which makes entertaining your family and friends in a central hub a dream.
Find yourself creating culinary delights for your guests in the impressive kitchen which boasts a stone island bench, quality appliances and plenty of cupboard space.
For those seeking relaxation, the undercover entertaining area presents the perfect setting for hosting friends and family, rain or shine.
The backyard features a beautifully maintained lawn surrounded by fully landscaped gardens, providing a serene escape for both play and entertainment.
If you're looking for a touch of luxury, a spa adds a touch of indulgence to your outdoor retreat.
This home boasts not one, but three distinct living areas including a luxurious home theatre.
The main living area exudes warmth and comfort, while the dedicated theatre room promises the ultimate cinematic experience within the comforts of your very own home.
A separate living area, which could easily serve as a teenage retreat, offers versatility and privacy for every member of the family and means that you can comfortably accommodate everyone with ease.
The expansive proportions continue into the four bedrooms of accommodation with the enormous main bedroom serving as the perfect private sanctuary.
Equipped with air conditioning and timeless plantation shutters, this bedroom is an oasis of comfort.
The ensuite is a masterpiece of design and practicality, featuring "his and hers" sinks that add a touch of convenience to your daily routine.
The remaining three bedrooms are equally inviting, each boasting air conditioning, ceiling fans, and plantation shutters.
A study adds a versatile space to the home, with the option to effortlessly convert it into a fifth bedroom according to your needs.
The main bathroom, with its timeless design, offers both a large shower and a relaxing bath, catering to your every preference.
This home is a haven of modern living with a touch of luxury and functionality.
