Port Stephens council elects Cr Leah Anderson as deputy mayor

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:45am, first published 6:36am
Cr Leah Anderson has been elected unopposed as the new Port Stephens Deputy Mayor.
Port Stephens Council has a new Deputy Mayor with Nelson Bay resident and East Ward Councillor, Councillor Leah Anderson elected unopposed at this week's council meeting.

