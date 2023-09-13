Port Stephens council elects Cr Leah Anderson as deputy mayor

Port Stephens Council has a new Deputy Mayor with Nelson Bay resident and East Ward Councillor, Councillor Leah Anderson elected unopposed at this week's council meeting.
Cr Anderson is taking over from West Ward Councillor Giacomo Arnott, who was elected to the Deputy Mayor role in 2022.
Following her swearing in at council's meeting, Cr Anderson said she was very grateful to have the opportunity to take on this new role with council.
"I'd like to thank my fellow councillors for their support. I know the importance of this role and I look forward working in partnership with our councillors and our community for the remainder of my term," Cr Anderson said.
"I want the best for the people of Port Stephens and I look forward to learning more and making a real difference for our community while in this role.
"I'll continue to genuinely listen, care and act to see the best outcomes for our residents now and into the future," she added.
Cr Anderson will remain in the role until the next local government election to be held in September next year.
A long term resident of Port Stephens, Cr Anderson has been actively involved in the community for many years.
She founded and was president of Port Stephens Women in Business, and she is the past president of Business Port Stephens.
Cr Anderson has also previously been a director on Port Stephens Tourism, and also the Port Stephens Koala Hospital, where she still actively volunteers
A proud Rotarian, Cr Anderson is a current director and past president of the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay, and enjoys the work that Rotary does in giving back to the community.
Cr Anderson was proud to be awarded Port Stephens Woman of the year in 2018, and to be nominated for a Port Stephens medal in 2019.
