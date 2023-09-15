Port Stephens Friendship Group look forward to a big year of fun activities

The Port Stephens Friendship Group is preparing itself for another busy year after a successful past 12 months of group activities, tours and socialising.
A new committee was named at the recent change-over lunch and group's president Keith Hobbs said they will be sitting down to plan and program the events already in place and new ones for the year to ensure that all existing and new members enjoy the year as much as they did last year.
Mr Hobbs said numbers at monthly activities of bowls, films, coffee days, happy hour, lunches and the monthly meetings had been gaining numbers since COVID restrictions had been lifted.
He said bi-monthly day tours and a multi-day tour have been introduced to compliment the monthly activities.
"All these activities ensure that all members have a spread of options to attend and firm friendships had been established through the group," he said.
Mr Hobbs said the sound of chatter and laughter was constant and people were lingering to keep on enjoying the fun.
He said anyone wanting to enjoy some social activity or who are new in the area, is most welcome to come along to their activities can him on 0417 439 632
