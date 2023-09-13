Smoke alert for hazard reduction burns in Tomaree and Myall Lakes National Park

People with asthma or other respiratory problems are being warned of hazard reduction burns in Tomaree and Myall Lakes National Parks, nfrom today (September 14) through to the weekend.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), assisted by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), will be conducting a hazard reduction burn in Tomaree National Park, adjacent to Shoal Bay.
The 28-hectare burn will help to protect the local environment and community including Government Road, Harbourside Haven, Shoal Bay Beachside Tourist Park, and private properties to the east of Government Road, Shoal Bay.
The burn is expected to begin around 10am on Thursday, with mop up and patrols continuing over the following days until the burn is declared out.
Public access to the park will be closed via the Austral Street fire trail, Shoal Bay Boreline Road, Anna Bay Boreline, the West Shoal Bay Access Trail and the Government Radiation Zone Trail. These trails will reopen once the area is assessed as safe.
Smoke may be visible to residents in Shoal Bay and Nelson Bay. People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) will also be conducting a hazard reduction burn within Myall Lakes National Park and private properties adjacent to Old Inn Road and Rosenthal Road is expected to continue into the weekend.
The aim of this burn is to reduce fuel within the park and adjoining private properties, helping improve bushfire protection for the park and adjacent private property and other nearby assets.
It is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS across NSW each year, many with assistance from the RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW.
These hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect the parks, neighbours and communities from summer bushfires.
The NPWS conducts controlled burns for a range of purposes, including asset protection, strategic fire control, maintenance of biodiversity and research.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au and the RFS "Fires Near Me" website and app.
For health information relating to smoke from bushfires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or Asthma Australia.
