The annual Head of the Hunter returns to Raymond Terrace on Saturday morning for the first time since 2018.
Eight-three of Hunter rowing community's best will compete in the 12.5km long endurance test starting at the Raymond Terrace Boat Ramp from 8am.
It will be a spectacular start with different boat classes including eights, quads, doubles and over 25 singles rowing upstream along the Hunter to the finish line at Berry Park Rowing Complex off Duckenfield Road.
Competitors are entered from Sydney, Central Coast, Taree, Lake Macquarie, Newcastle and Hunter areas and the quickest are expected to take less than an hour to complete the event.
The field includes Harrison Nichols, a member of the Australian Rowing Team, who will be competing in the event having flown in from the World Rowing Championships on Tuesday where he and his crew finished fourth in the world in the PR3 four event and also qualified the boat for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
Harrison is the youngest member of the Australian Rowing Team at just 17 years of age
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.