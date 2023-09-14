Port Stephens Examiner
Head of Hunter attracts more than 80 rowers for 12.5km race from Raymond Terrace

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 14 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 2:51pm
The Hunter's best rowers will be testing themselves in the return of the Head of the Hunter from Raymond Terrace to Berry Park. Picture supplied
The Hunter's best rowers will be testing themselves in the return of the Head of the Hunter from Raymond Terrace to Berry Park. Picture supplied

The annual Head of the Hunter returns to Raymond Terrace on Saturday morning for the first time since 2018.

