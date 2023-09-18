St Brigid's OG put the final exclamation mark on an incredible season winning the Seniors 1 grand final against Lakeside Tavern's Here for Beers to go through 2023 undefeated.
In scorching conditions, the self-proclaimed Old Girls ran out 40-15 winners.
While the score was a blowout at the end, it did not reflect how evenly and keenly contested the grand final was.
Bradson has won promotion to Senior 1 next year after defeating Medowie Bull N Bush 45-29 in the Senior 2 grand final.
While in Senior 3, Vixens (Terrace Central) defeated Lemon Shots (Medowie) 23-16
The temperature had nudged past 23 for the start of the first finals at 10am and by noon it was above 30 and remained that way until the completion of all grades.
The Port Stephens Netball Association took no risks with players' welfare and additional drinks breaks available and taken by teams throughout the games.
There were a number of blow results, but some thrillers including the upset result in Intermediate 3 with Medowie Mozzies running out 30-28 winners against minor premiers Dungog Daffodils.
Medowie finished with two premiership from four grand finals, with youngsters Glitter Bombs winning the Under-11 premiership from another Dungog team Divas 26-12.
Senior 1: OG (StB) 40 defeated Here For Bears (Tav) 15
Senor 2: Bradson 45 defeated Bull N Bush (Med) 29
Senior 3: Vixens (Terrace Central) 23 defeated Lemon Shots (Med) 16
Intermediate 1: Dragonflies (D) 49 defeated Clovers (StB) 45
Intermediate 2: Green Machine (StB) 50 defeated Dreamers 24
Intermediate 3: Mozzies (Med) 30 defeated Daffodils (D) 28
U-12: Pearls (Karuah) 48 defeated Dazzlers (D) 9.
U11: Glitter Bombs (Med) 26 defeated Divas (D) 12.
