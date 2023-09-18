Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Netball Association grand final results.

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 1:30pm
St Brigid's OG put the final exclamation mark on an incredible season winning the Seniors 1 grand final against Lakeside Tavern's Here for Beers to go through 2023 undefeated.

