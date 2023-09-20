Win a stay at Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary

Port Stephens Council is offering a lucky winner the chance to stay at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary as part of celebrations for Save the Koala Month.
For many years, Council has been working closely with the community, business and the NSW Government to deliver initiatives that protect and conserve this unique population.
One of the most recent projects is focused on reducing koala road strikes. The Port Stephens Drive Koala Vehicle Strike Project is fully funded by the NSW State Government and aims to reduce the number and frequency of koala road strikes on Port Stephens Drive.
Port Stephens Council strategy and environment section manager Brock Lamont said Port Stephens Drive runs directly through the middle of a unique koala habitat.
"Over the past 10 years there were 89 incidents involving koalas on Port Stephens Drive making it the worst road in NSW for koalas," Mr Lamont said.
"The new koala fencing, culverts and grids aim to direct koalas away from threats and funnel them towards safe crossing points.
"The design also includes one-way escape poles along the fence line, designed to allow koalas to climb up from the road corridor and move behind the fencing to safety.
Council is also leading a number of other important initiatives that aim to protect and enhance our koalas and their habitat.
"In partnership with the University of Newcastle we've been undertaking drone surveys, vegetation mapping and scat detection to help us understand where our koalas are and their movement patterns across Port Stephens," Mr Lamont said.
To find out more about Save the Koala month, council's activities and to enter the draw for a chance to stay at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary visit pscouncil.info/koalas
