Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Strong turn-out in support of Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Newcastle and Port Stephens

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Yes Campaign march on Sunday. Picture supplied.
Port Stephens Yes Campaign march on Sunday. Picture supplied.

Hunter residents have made their strongest statement yet in support of a Yes vote in the October 14 referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.