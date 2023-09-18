Nelson Bay wins B grade pennant golf title

Port Stephens teams made up three of the four finalists in the Newcastle District Golf Association B and C grade pennant series last Sunday at Belmont Golf Club.
In the C grade final Waratah Golf Club won a tight contest over Horizons 4-2.
In the B grade final Nelson Bay were the champions after winning 4.5 to 1.5 over Tanilba Bay,
The Nelson Bay team of Chris Mawson, Mitch Ingle, Brad Rostron, Dave Owens, Scott Bowden and Zach Semmens were delighted to take out the pennant title. Zach Semmens had great pennant series remaining undefeated,
Manager Will Semmens who worked hard behind the scenes to create a winning culture and team also has decided to give back to the NDGA after years of playing pennants for various clubs.
Will is standing for captain of the Newcastle Golf Association at this week's annual general meeting.
