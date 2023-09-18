Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay wins B grade pennant golf title

By Peter Arnold
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:32pm
The Nelson Bay B grade pennant team. Picture supplied
Port Stephens teams made up three of the four finalists in the Newcastle District Golf Association B and C grade pennant series last Sunday at Belmont Golf Club.

