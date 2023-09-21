Port Stephens Examiner
Young Northern Hawk Brandon Thompson signs with South Sydney Rabbitohs

By Peter Arnold
September 22 2023 - 7:08am
Young Northern Hawk Brandon Thompson has signed to play Jersey Flegg with South Sydney Rabbitohs. Picture supplied.
Local rugby league continues to produce elite players across the age groups with former Nelson Bay/Raymond Terrace junior Brandon Thompson signing a contract to play with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in their Jersey Flegg squad.

