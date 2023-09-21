Young Northern Hawk Brandon Thompson signs with South Sydney Rabbitohs

Local rugby league continues to produce elite players across the age groups with former Nelson Bay/Raymond Terrace junior Brandon Thompson signing a contract to play with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in their Jersey Flegg squad.
Brandon, a classy half back, was impressive making his debut in first grade with the Northern Hawks this year.
He showed his versatility with the youngster also playing at lock for the Hawks.
On the Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League front the annual shield held between the Emu Plains Rugby League Club and the Marlins saw the Marlins claim the shield back after four years with both under 14 teams coached by Chad Warrington and Dean Nicholson producing solid wins ,
The Marlins also had a large group of players selected for Newcastle Knights selection trials at St John Oval, Charlestown, last Saturday.
The under 15s selected were Ethan Harrison, Cooper Page and Jonty Dunkley.
In the under 16s Preston Scully, Mitchell Irvine and Kye Nichol were selected to take part in the trial.
The Nelson Bay under 17s, who had a standout year making the grand final, were represented by Max Fines, Rylee Moses-Kinkaid, Jeddlin Benica, Jaiden Magill, Tyler Jarvis, Patrick Slade, Wharepapa Kuru and Brandon Beetson.
The Marlins will hold the club's annual presentation day at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Saturday, November 11.
