Nelson Bay junior Tai Vincent named in NSW Waratahs U-19 squads

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union continues to produce quality elite players with local junior Kai Vincent being selected in three prestigious NSW Waratahs Academy under 19s teams.
The teams will take part in the Super Rugby Australia tournament starting on September 30,
The tournament will be televised on Stan Sport with selectors utilising this tournament to run their eye over talent available prior to selecting the 2024 Australian under-20 side to play in the World Cup to be played in South Africa.
Last year junior Groper Darcy Brown was selected to play for NSW under 16s, while under-19 player Toby Fraser was selected to play with the Victorian based Melbourne Rebels.
Vincent was scouted by the Manly Marlins after consistent football with the Gropers and the Hunter Wildfires. He moved to Sydney as an 18-year-old and was part of the Manly team that made the Colts grand final that year ,
Vincent has rugby union in his DNA with his dad grant a tough forward and life member of the Gropers, mum Kelly a dedicated committee member and his grand father former Parramatta great David Strong. His uncle is former Australian Wallaby Rod Batterham and his brother jack is a former NSW representative player and current Norths Pirates Player,
Nelson Bay local Rory Tyacke, a tough as teak hooker now playing with the Hamilton Hawks as the Gropers do not have an under-14 team, has been selected in the NSW under-14 team, which plays in Camden in late September.
