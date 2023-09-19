Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay junior Tai Vincent named in NSW Waratahs U-19 squads

By Peter Arnold
Updated September 19 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:04pm
Nelson Bay junior Kai Vincent.
Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union continues to produce quality elite players with local junior Kai Vincent being selected in three prestigious NSW Waratahs Academy under 19s teams.

