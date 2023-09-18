Port Stephens Examiner
Calls for state to spend big on cutting Hunter housing costs

By Michael Parris
Updated September 19 2023 - 7:02am, first published 6:53am
A housing estate under construction at Fletcher. File picture
The NSW government is facing calls to invest heavily in social and affordable housing and the transport infrastructure needed to unlock residential building supply in the Hunter.

