Chris Bowen to meet with game fishers over offshore wind concerns

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated September 19 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:55am
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen will be in Nelson Bay today to meet the Port Stephens game fishing community. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Hunter game fishing community has warned the proposed Hunter Offshore Wind Project could interfere with east coast currents with potentially disastrous environmental impacts.

