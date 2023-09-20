What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

SCAVENGER HUNT
NELSON BAY
Nelson Bay Scavenger Hunt launches this Sunday, September 24 with free face painting, Hunter heroes and craft activities at the Visitor Information Centre from 10am to 1pm. The hunt will take you throughout the bay, exploring the marked areas to find answers and solve the mystery.
SNAK 'N' RAP
RAYMOND TERRACE
Port Stephens Council has partnered with Up&Up for Snak 'n' Rap, a free youth event with music, food, fun and good vibes. There will be a street art workshop, an opportunity to freestyle with the mic, free food and a tutorial by DJ Mathmatics. It's on at Medowie Skate Park on Tuesday, September 26 from 11am to 2pm, and Raymond Terrace Skate Park on Wednesday, September 27 from 11am to 1pm.
SCHOOL HOLIDAY PROGRAM
YOUR LIBRARY
Tomaree and Raymond Terrace libraries are the place to be for kids this school holidays. From September 25 to October 6 there will be a range of activities including family games (Wednesday 27), t-shirt upcycling workshops (Friday 29), Lego day (Saturday 30), Super Mario Bros movie with craft (Tuesday 3) and the Pretty Amazing Jono mad science show (October 5 and 6). Places are limited, call your library to book. Visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/community/events for more details.
CLANS ON THE COAST
RAYMOND TERRACE
Make your way to Lakeside Sports Complex, Raymond Terrace on Saturday from 8.30am to 4pm for the Clans on the Coast Celtic festival. There will be enchanting bagpipe music played by bands from across NSW and the Hunter, Irish and Celtic dancers, traditional highland games and stalls. Tickets are online or at the gate (EFTPOS available), $15 for adults, kids under 18 $5, kids under five free. There will also be a Ceilidh dinner at 6pm.
