What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

Make your way to Lakeside Sports Complex, Raymond Terrace on Saturday from 8.30am to 4pm for the Clans on the Coast Celtic festival. There will be enchanting bagpipe music played by bands from across NSW and the Hunter, Irish and Celtic dancers, traditional highland games and stalls. Tickets are online or at the gate (EFTPOS available), $15 for adults, kids under 18 $5, kids under five free. There will also be a Ceilidh dinner at 6pm.