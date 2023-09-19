More than $68 million has been allocated to school projects in the Hunter region including $34 million for two Port Stephens high school, but the bulk of the money was promised and not spent in previous years.
The budget handed down by NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey pledged $23.678 million to Hunter River High School upgrade. The total spend to June 30 was $2.193 million after $5.55 million was committed in the 2022 budget.
Another $10.5 million will go to Irrawang High School after $5.01 million was pledged last year and $1.797 million was spent to June 30.
The government has assigned the Newcastle High School redevelopment $31 million in 2023-24
The budget says the government will build a new Medowie high school, but does not provide spending figures in forward estimates.
Medowie High was included in a $222 million allocation for new and upgraded regional schools, including Googong Public, Jerrabomberra High and Vincentia High.
Most of the projects highlighted in the Hunter section of the Department of Regional NSW budget paper are not new, including the John Hunter Hospital redevelopment, M1 Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace and already completed Maitland Hospital.
The M1 will receive another $355 million in 2023-24, the Newcastle Inner City Bypass $110 million and the John Hunter Hospital health precinct $251 million.
Almost $3 million will go to Gillieston Public School works this financial year. The school was the only new Hunter school project announced in last year's budget, when $1.73 million was committed. $734,000 was spent to June 30, 2023.
