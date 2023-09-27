Fresh career with rewarding experiences Advertising Feature

Standout staff member, Carolyn Boyce, with resident Philomenia. Picture Supplied

Sometimes job satisfaction comes in the most unexpected places, and no-one was more surprised to fin her calling than former butcher, Carolyn Boyce.

Carolyn dipped her toe into the aged care industry when she came to work at Moran Stockton (formerly Stockton Wescott) in Housekeeping/Food Services in 2019. Prior to this she worked as a trade qualified butcher for 25 years at Woolworths.



After taking redundancy she decided she wanted a role where she could engage with people and set her heart on studying to become a Cert III Carer. While studying, she worked in housekeeping and food services, and Carolyn said she relished the time spent with residents. "I am pretty loud and I felt that I really did make a difference to the lives of the residents I worked with," she said. "I found my niche in the dementia household, where we always managed to have a laugh and a joke."

The job satisfaction she experienced came as a surprise to Carolyn given aged care was not an industry that she had ever considered. She just knew she was good with the customers she met as a butcher and felt she made great connections with senior members of the community, so being able to use these skills to benefit others seemed like a natural choice.

Later, Carolyn's skills were put to use in the Business Support area and more recently she has used her experience and knowledge to support new residents and their families to make the move to respite and permanent care at Moran Stockton.

Many families go through the decision where family members may need to move into aged care, and Russell M* said his family couldn't have been more satisfied with the experience. "In recent times we have had to look at placing our father in respite and residential care.



It is rare to find a person of such calibre regarding her friendliness, professionalism, care and support. - Russell M*

"We have attended and inspected several aged care facilities, and we were fortunate enough to attend the new facility at Stockton and had the pleasure of meeting Carolyn," he said. "Carolyn reached out to us as if she was part of our extended family and we really appreciated how she made our elderly mother feel comfortable with a decision not easily made."



Moran have completed the refurbishment of 18 stunning rooms in the Plover Household and have commenced a total upgrade of a further 16 rooms and staff facilities in Kingfisher Household. Carolyn said her job has been made much easier with the investment that Moran has already made in the Home. "I feel that under Moran's ownership and guidance our wonderful community of residents and staff is finally getting the love and attention it deserves."

If you are interested in a change of career or workplace, there are lots of opportunities at Moran Stockton visit www.careers.morangroup.com.au/job-board/.