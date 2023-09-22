As Save the Koala Month enters its final week, the Port Stephens Koala Hospital is delighted to report the growing success of its "Cooking for Koalas" campaign.
This engaging initiative, now in its final week, continues to captivate the community and local food and drink venues while raising awareness about the challenges faced by koalas and their natural habitat in a light-hearted way.
Throughout September, PSKH has rallied food and drink venues across Port Stephens to participate in this impactful campaign.
The "Cooking for Koalas" initiative encourages venues to prominently display the campaign's poster on their premises and share their involvement via social media platforms.
The campaign has gained momentum in week 3 of "Cooking for Koalas" during Save the Koala Month.
"Some venues have dedicated the sale of a menu item; others are cooking up koala-inspired creations or holding a special event - like the Rick Stein, Long Table Lunch, which has been a sellout," Christine Johnson, PSKH promotions volunteer.
Other food and drink venues that are taking part include: Aussie Bobs Fish & Chips, B. Farm at Murrays, CAFÉ KIN, Crazy Rooster BBQ Chicken, Cellar Café Fingal, Essence Café Nelson Bay, Fat Possum Café, Fingal Bay Sports Club, In House Kitchen, Inner Light Tea Rooms, Karuah Seafood and Thai, Little Beach Boathouse, L J's Café Anna Bay, Lolly Bug Nelson Bay, Nelson Bay Health Foods, Nelson Bay Golf Club, The Nook Espresso @ Spark, One Mile Café, Red Neds Gourmet Pies, Rick Stein at Bannisters, Rubi Blue Café, Saxby's Bakery Café, Shoal Bay Diner, Sunset and Vine Restaurant, Two Bobs Bakery and Pantry, Uncle Frank's Pizza Café, Village Grind Coffee Shop, Wanderlust Bar the bay, and Zenith Restaurant and Bar.
"As you can see, the response has been fantastic, and we really appreciate that so many venues are participating.
"Just by taking part, they are supporting our commitment to protecting one of the last surviving colonies of koalas in NSW, here in Port Stephens."
Keep an eye out for Cooking for Koalas posters displayed at Port Stephens' venues and on their social media. When you support these local businesses during September, Save the Koala Month - you are also helping PSKH and their work.
