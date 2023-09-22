A brave Salamander Bay schoolgirl chose the coldest day in weeks to have her golden locks cut off to raise funds for cancer charity.
But it was well worth it according to 10-year-old Matilda Strath who more than doubled her target of $1500 to help the Cancer Council and Variety Children's Charity.
Instead of splitting the $1500 between the two worthy charities, the St Philip's Christian College student will now be able to donate $1500 to both.
Matilda chose the two charities to honour her Uncle Roger she called Dodge, who died of cancer. and school friend Bella, from St Michael's school, who died from a brain tumour.
"She is only young, but she is pretty deep in her thoughts about things like people dying from cancer and she felt she could and should help," Matilda's mum Hayley Strath said.
The last $300 of Maitilda's considerable tally was raised by donations by her Year 5 and 6 classmates on their Mad Hair Day on Thursday, September 21.
Thursday's activities culminated with Hayley first plaiting Matilda's hair, then cutting the plaits so they could be preserved and used in wigs and finally shaving her head with clippers.
A tear welled in Matilda's eye when the first plait was cut off, but with a resounding "Matilda, Matilda" cheer from her schoolmates, interspersed with encouraging shouts that "she was so brave" and "she looked great" she cast aside any doubts.
After a reassuring look in the mirror at her new streamlined look, Matilda was all smiles and looking forward to trying out a selection of bandannas she had prepared to keep both the heat and cold out.
"It looks good. It's going to take a while to get used to it, but I like it," Matilda said.
As for proud mum Hayley: "She looks wonderful, I am so proud of her. Her friends were just so supportive and showed so much love towards her,"
